GLEN LYON — Antoinette B. Wadas Paczkowski, Registered Nurse, of Glen Lyon ascended into heaven on the evening of Feb. 6, 2020, surrounded by family and caregivers at her home.

She was born in Nanticoke and was the youngest of 10 siblings born to the late Ignatius and Magdalena (Yaszc) Wadas.

She was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and Bloomsburg Hospital/College School of Nursing.

Antoinette worked at Nanticoke State Hospital for over 30 years until her retirement. She had a great passion for nursing and taking care of family and friends.

In past years she enjoyed meetings of the Nanticoke Senior Citizens, playing cards and going on Atlantic City casino trips. Until only a few months ago she was noted for her yarn-covered clothing hangers.

Antoinette was an avid NASCAR fan who attended several races in person and never missed a race on TV. She made many friends among the drivers, crew members and owners. She was extremely generous and always assured everyone was tipped well, even if it was for just stopping by to say hello.

In addition to her parents, brothers and sisters, Antoinette was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Sr.; and daughter Carol Brice.

Surviving are her son, Len and his partner, Rose; daughter Janet and her husband, Todd Bodine; grandchildren Lynette Paczkowski, Esq., Timothy Brice and his wife, Stacey, Maj. Matthew Brice, DO, and his wife, Kristen; great-grandchildren Colton, Olivia and Noah Brice; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from the George A. Strish Inc Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. from Holy Spirit/St. Adalbert's Church, 31 S. Market St., Glen Lyon, with interment to follow at St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Glen Lyon.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, and from 8 a.m. until service time Wednesday.