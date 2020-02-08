GREAT BEND — Nina L. Flynn Abbott Robinson, 83, of Great Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Jan. 31, 2020.

She is the daughter of the late Edward and Ella Shafer Flynn.

She is survived by her beloved favorite daughter, Judy Abbott; three other daughters, Jina (Tim) Welch, Jane (Doug) Evans, Barb (Barry) Randall; six grandchildren, Brittany Welch, Brandon, Adrienne and Jeremy Evans, Mike and Dan Blenco; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Nina was a life member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, New Milford.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in St. Mark's Episcopal Church, New Milford. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 406, New Milford, PA 18834 or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.