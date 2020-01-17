WILKES-BARRE — Lydia B. Semcheski, 95, of Wilkes Barre passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Allied Services Center City, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Aug. 8, 1924, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Ludwig and Hedwig Protosiewicz. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School and a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth.

Lydia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her spare time she greatly enjoyed cooking.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Semcheski, on Oct. 9, 2010; brothers Edward and Stephen Protosiewicz; and sisters Stella Dopko, Jennie Maminski and Steffie Lesko.

Surviving are her loving sons, Stanley R. Semcheski and his wife, Jean, of Hanover Township and Eugene Semcheski and his wife, Deborah, of Shavertown; grandchildren Rachael Hammond and her husband, Steven, Hawaii, Matthew Semcheski Ph.D., of Key West, Florida and Kathryn Semcheski, Texas; great-grandchildren, Colin and Max Hammond; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Township.

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 a.m. until funeral time Tuesday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

Lydia's family would like to thank the nurses, nurses aides and staff at St. Luke's Villa/Allied Services Center City, Wilkes-Barre, for their care and compassion.

