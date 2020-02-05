HANOVER TWP. — Edward A. Skipalis, age 83, of Hanover Township passed away in Wilkes Barre General Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

He was born in Hanover Township, on Nov. 10, 1936, the son of the late Zigmund and Katherine Witinski Skipalis.

He was a life resident of Hanover Township where he graduated from Hanover High School. He was a member of Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch. Edward was employed by Hart Manufacturing.

Preceding him in death was his wife, the former Irene (Yankovich) Skipalis, in 2010.

Surviving are brothers Andrew and Zigmund Skipalis, both of Hanover Township; sister Catherine Kuklewicz, Hanover Township; numerous nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.