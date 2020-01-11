HANOVER TWP. — Gloria Snyder, 69, of Liberty Hills, Hanover Township, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late John and Catherine Ney Zatavekas. Gloria graduated from of GAR Memorial High School. She later graduated summa cum laude from Luzerne County Community College with an associate in science degree. She also earned a certificate in specialization in medical office assistant/transcriptionist from Luzerne County Community College.

Gloria retired from the Child Development Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania after more than 25 years of service. She later worked at Mercy Hospital, EPMG, Wyoming Valley Healthcare System, and retired again after 10 years of service with the American Red Cross.

Gloria loved children, especially babies and all animals.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jackie; and her sister, Linda, twins.

Linda is survived by her husband, William; her sister, Joan DeGraffenreid and her husband, Thomas, Wilkes-Barre; nephews Christopher DeGraffenreid and Thomas DeGraffenreid; great-nephew Dominick DeGraffenreid; great-great-niece, Ayonna; aunts and several cousins.

Gloria's family would like to thank the staff of Residential Hospice for the compassionate care that they provided.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Joseph D. Verespy will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's memory to the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Gloria's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.