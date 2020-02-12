KUNKLE — Richard E. Stredny, 65, of Kunkle passed away too soon Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Kingston he was the son of the late Joseph R. and Antonia (Terrone) Stredny. Richard graduated from Dallas High School in 1972. In his youth he enjoyed fishing, hunting and motorcycle racing.

Later in life, he enjoyed playing cards with friends over a good beer and a cigar. He enjoyed music, could whistle like a songbird and was known to spin you across the dance floor. He was a fantastic wood worker, an avid home brewer and a dedicated husband and father. He was new to being a grandfather but he was instantly the best at it — his granddaughters made him smile and he made them smile in return.

He will be missed by all who knew him. He was strong and quiet; smart and giving. He took care of his family first and foremost and we aren't sure what we are going to do without him.

A toast, we are lucky to have been in your presence for as long as we were able. You now live on in all of us. To Richard!

Surviving are his wife of 36 happy years, the former Jane Bauer; two children, son, Joseph and wife Jayne of Sacramento, California; daughter Sarah and husband Christian of Kunkle and their children Althea and Nell; brother Joe and wife Fran of Fairbanks, Alaska; sisters Susan and Carol of Kunkle; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. A Memorial Service will take place toward the end of the calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, or the .