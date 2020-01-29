TUNKHANNOCK — Michael Wiernusz, 91, Tunkhannock, passed away at his home surrounded by his family.

Mike was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 22, 1929, and he was the son of the late Michael A. and Franciszka Rokosz Wiernusz. Michael married the former Jane Ann Lane on Nov. 19, 1951, and they were married for 68 years. Mike was employed at the Local 13 as a boilermaker for 50 years. Michael was a member of the Nativity BVM.

Mike loved spending time outdoors hunting and farming.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Randy and wife Laura Wiernusz, Tunkhannock, LuAnn and husband Kevin Cobb, Clifford Township, Mary Jane and husband William Keller, Tunkhannock, Robert and wife Leenn Wiernusz, Tunkhannock, Molly and husband Joseph Mattioli, Tunkhannock, Michael A. and wife Terry Wiernusz, Tunkhannock, Sharon and husband Ronald Baldo, Norfolk, Nebraska, and Timothy and wife Staci Wiernusz, Tunkhannock; 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday from the Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. A viewing will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment will be at the Mount Carmel Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now. For online condolences or directions visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.