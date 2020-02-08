DALLAS — After a brave but difficult fight against a rare form of cervical cancer, Dallas resident Jill Wujcik, 36, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Feb. 7, 2020.

Jill was born in Luzerne and attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from Wyoming Valley West, where she lettered in volleyball.

Jill went on to Bloomsburg University and then earned her master's degree in education from Wilkes University in 2014. Professionally she taught special education and general education for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

In 2011 and thanks to a police escort, Jill navigated the flooding of Tropical Storm Lee to welcome two beautiful daughters, Lily and Alivia. Jill was a devoted mom. She threw impromptu dance parties, sang every night at bedtime and planned the best birthday celebrations.

She knew how to work hard sweating at boot camp classes, taking on extra duties to support her students or helping on weekends at the Van Scoy Diamond Mine, or VSDM as she called it. And she knew how to have fun hosting backyard barbecues, sitting on the deck at III Guys, going to the beach or the lake always surrounded by friends.

Jill had a galaxy of friends. She was naturally confident and outgoing. Her wide smile put everyone she met at ease.

Jill loved Jessica Simpson, "90210," Lifetime movies, gossip, "Full House," New Kids on the Block, The Phillies, the Eagles, vacuuming, volleyball and vacations. She leaned into every moment she had to live fully and happily.

Jill joins Mark Sr., Muriel, Mark Jr., Harold and Gig, to relax on the beach where the sun is always shining and the ice cream is endless.

Along with her children, Alivia and Lily, Jill leaves behind her partner, Brandon Wills; parents Gina and Robert Adams; brother Robert Adams Jr. and partner, Jenny Wiegert; grandmother Nancy Adams; co-parent Andy Wujcik; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and that galaxy of friends.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday in Holy Family Parish, Bennett Street, Luzerne. Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home, 568 Bennet St., Luzerne.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Residential Hospice Foundation 5440 Corporate Drive, Suite 400 Troy, MI 48098, or to, Penn State Cancer Institute, Development and Alumni Relations PO Box 852, Hershey PA 17033. Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.betzjastremski.com.