BEAR CREEK TWP. — William "Bill" A. Wunner, 69, of Bear Creek Township entered into eternal heaven Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Wilkes Barre, he was the son of the late William J. and Florence Altavilla Wunner.

Bill was a graduate of Meyers High School. He was formerly employed by and retired from the Social Security Administration, with over 30 years of federal service to the public.

Bill was a U.S. Air Force veteran of 4 years during the Vietnam War Era. He was an avid music enthusiast, loved spending time with his children and loved hunting and fishing with his dad. He recently traveled to Graceland with his son Corey on a trip of a lifetime; and he enjoyed listening to music, attending concerts and watching "Supernatural" with his daughter Caitlin.

Surviving are his son Corey Wunner and fiancé Lisa Bernadoni; daughter Caitlin Wunner and partner Travis Andes; and former wife of 36 years Sharon Wunner; brothers-in-law Michael and John Centini; mother-in-law Viola Centini; cousins and many friends.

A special thank you to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Angels Touch home health care.

A celebration of life will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St, Plains.