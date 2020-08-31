1/1
Aaron Joseph Hodle
HANOVER TWP. — Aaron Joseph Hodle, 20, of Hanover Township, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, surrounded by loved ones after a short battle with Burkitt's Lymphoma.

Aaron spent his time as a devoted son, brother, uncle and nephew. He enjoyed playing video games with his friends and he was an enthusiastic superhero fan and digital artist.

Aaron's gentle and kind soul made him someone that his family members would rely on for comfort. His fun and loving spirit made him an amazing uncle and pet owner; his nieces, nephews and pets all gravitated towards him. Aaron lived a simple and happy life with his number one supporter - his mom - by his side.

Aaron was born in Wilkes-Barre to Amber Kelly and the late Brian Hodle.

He is survived by his mother, Amber Kelly; grandmothers, Yvonne Romano and Geri Hodle; his loving "sissies," Jessica Hodle, Stephanie Kelly and Brianna Hodle; nephews, Damien Eastman and Callen Cleary; nieces, Taylor Eastman and Aubrey Eastman; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A public candlelit vigil will be held in remembrance of Aaron at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Kirby Park. Please respect all state and local social distancing guidelines.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
