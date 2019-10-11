BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Aaron Smith Bravman, 93, of Boynton Beach, Fla., died on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Kingston, in the embrace of his loved ones.

Born in Wilkes-Barre in 1926, Aaron was the son of Abe and Sarah Bravman.

He was predeceased by his wife, Muriel Katz Bravman; and his sister, Estelle Bravman Karp.

Aaron is survived by his companion, Meral Libenson; his children, Nancy Bravman (Mitchell Pines), Roberta Bravman Marks (Roger Marks) and Bill Bravman (Wendy Lynch); Aaron's grandchildren, Daniel, Amy and Milo; Meral's children, Bradley Libenson (Fran McLaughlin), Tina Axelrad (Jeff Kirsch) and Terri Davis (Michael Davis); and Meral's nine grandchildren.

Mr. Bravman was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary Preparatory School, Kingston, and Syracuse University. During the final year of WWII, he served in the U.S. Navy and received the World War II Victory Medal. Following his military service and college, he became a salesman in the furniture industry and, in later years, a stockbroker.

An avid golfer, tennis player and swimmer, Mr. Bravman's sense of adventure included a love of travel, history, politics — and most notably, engaging with people. His favorite musical was "My Fair Lady," and he, too, could have "danced all night." Upon retirement, Aaron moved to Florida, where he especially enjoyed winter sunshine, meeting new friends and playing even more golf.

In Florida, Aaron served on the Hunters Run Annual Campaign Management Team for the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County. He also had an enduring relationship with Temple Israel, Wilkes-Barre.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, from the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan and Cantor Ahron Abraham officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Visitation will be observed at 25 E. Dorrance St., Kingston. Hours are 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, and 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Donations can be made to The Aaron & Muriel Bravman Performing Arts Scholarship Fund at Wyoming Seminary Preparatory School, Kingston; The Minnie Morrell Music Fund at Temple Israel of Wilkes-Barre; or the .

