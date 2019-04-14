PLYMOUTH — Abdiel Phillips Jr., 91, of Plymouth, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 11, 2019.

Born in Plymouth to parents Abdiel Sr. and Hannah (Morgan) Phillips, He attended technical school in Wilkes-Barre. A Sergeant in the Army, he was honorably discharged in 1947. He was married to the late Nancie (Wilson) Phillips for 60 years.

He is retired from Weston's Instruments in Newark, N.J., where he worked for 33 years. He moved back to Plymouth and retired from Insalacos Market after 12 years.

He was a member of the Welsh Baptist Church, Plymouth. He was a past member of the Azure Masada Lodge, F & AM , Cranford NJ, Scottish Rite of Bloomsburg, Past Patron of Wyoming Chapter OES#1 , and Emmaus Chapter OES#183 Union NJ.

In addition to his wife, he also lost his daughter, Mary Beth Ertz.

Surviving are granddaughters Jennifer Hower and husband Kyle, of Boiling Springs, and Rachel Ertz, of Plymouth, and son-in-law Arch Ertz, of Carlisle.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Anita Ambrose Officiating. A masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with a service by the Order of the Eastern Star at 7:30. Interment in Bloomingdale Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112.