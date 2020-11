Or Copy this URL to Share

SWEET VALLEY — Ada Eliza Masters Petroski, 91, of Sweet Valley, died Nov. 9, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.



