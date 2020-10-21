TOWANDA — Adalbert E. "Del" Stamer, 93, of 112 Lundy Lane, Towanda, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home following declining health.

"Del" was born in Plymouth on Dec. 16, 1926, the son of George Stamer and Lucy Rutkowski Stamer. He was a graduate of Hanover High School, Hanover and enlisted with the U.S. Navy on Dec. 1, 1944. Del served in the Pacific and American Theaters during World War II and following completion of his military service was honorably discharged from the Navy on July 20, 1946.

He continued his education at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash., for a year and subsequently transferred to Penn State University in State College, where he received his Master's degree in forestry. On May 28, 1954, Del married the former Bernice R. Daido at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Catholic Church in Plymouth.

Del served with the U.S. Forest Service at various locations in the Unites States. Del was employed by Masonite Corporation in Wysox, where he was instrumental in the initial site mapping, planning, construction and future development of the wood products manufacturing facility. He served as wood procurement manager for a number of years and retired following over 30 years of dedicated service.

Del was a devoted communicant of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Towanda, held membership with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Towanda Elks Lodge No. 2191 and was an active member of the Towanda Country Club. He loved the outdoors, especially playing golf and was honored as Club Champion in three decades. With his warm and engaging personality, Del made many friendships over the years. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed playing pitch with his friends.

Del's memory is honored by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark P. and Barbara Stamer, grandchildren, Lindsey Marie Stamer and Eric Thomas Stamer, his sister, Evelyn Slavinski, several nieces, nephews, cousins and his very special and dear companion for over 20 years, JoAnn Zacharias.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Bernice R. Stamer, on Nov. 29, 1996, brothers, Leonard and Thomas Stamer and his canine friend, Tyler.

Service arrangements when complete will be announced by the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda.

The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 106 Third St., Towanda, 18848, the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, 18850, or to the Bradford County Library, 16093 Route 6, Troy, 16947, in memory of Adalbert E. "Del" Stamer.

