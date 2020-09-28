11-9-1963 - 8-31-2020

"Pirate"

"What's up buttercup"

Born in Franklinville, N.J., to Frank Carl and Grace Louise Bullock, Adam moved to Nanticoke early in life, graduating from the Greater Nanticoke Area High School.

He is survived by his son, Adam C. Bullock Jr., fiancée, Connie Snyder, and brothers, Frank Carl, Mark Joseph, Scott Merle and Christopher Stewart.

Adam loved hunting and fishing in the Hunlock Creek area and looked forward to retiring there. Adam drove trucks for Schneider Trucking Co. for 30 years. He will be missed.

Adam passed away in Indianapolis, Ind., on Aug. 31, 2020.

A memorial service will be held on his farm at 592 Cragle Hill Road, Shickshinny, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10.