1/1
Adam C. Bullock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

11-9-1963 - 8-31-2020

"Pirate"

"What's up buttercup"

Born in Franklinville, N.J., to Frank Carl and Grace Louise Bullock, Adam moved to Nanticoke early in life, graduating from the Greater Nanticoke Area High School.

He is survived by his son, Adam C. Bullock Jr., fiancée, Connie Snyder, and brothers, Frank Carl, Mark Joseph, Scott Merle and Christopher Stewart.

Adam loved hunting and fishing in the Hunlock Creek area and looked forward to retiring there. Adam drove trucks for Schneider Trucking Co. for 30 years. He will be missed.

Adam passed away in Indianapolis, Ind., on Aug. 31, 2020.

A memorial service will be held on his farm at 592 Cragle Hill Road, Shickshinny, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved