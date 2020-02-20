HANOVER TWP. — Adam M. Havely, 95, formerly of Hanover Township, passed away on Tuesday, Feb., 18, 2020 in the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Michael and Fanny Havely. Adam was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during World War II in the European Theater. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. He was formerly employed by the Consolidated Cigar Company. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Township.

Adam was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church in Ashley. He was also a member of Wilkes-Barre Township American Legion Post #815.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ann, Helen and Mami and by his brothers, Metro and Michael.

Adam is survived by his wife of 70 years, Teresa Nat Havely; daughter, Susan Turkos, and her husband, Tom, of Bear Creek; son, Allan Havely and his wife, Traci, of Coplay; grandchildren, Stacey Turkos and her significant other, Davidson Miller, Alison Turkos, Rachel Havely and Lexi Pysher; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Adam's memory to any veterans' organization of the donor's choice.

