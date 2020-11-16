DALLAS — Adam M. Landau, 56, of Dallas, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 28 with his family and mother by his side. He fought a tough 3-year cancer battle.

Adam was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on November 28, 1963. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Landau in February 2020. He grew up in Jackson and East Brunswick, NJ. He attended Middlesex County College. He spent his working years in the transportation business, working mostly for trucking companies.

Adam is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia, formerly of Cranford, NJ; daughters, Caitlyn and Morgan, formerly of Springfield, Mo.; his mother, Nancy Landau, of East Brunswick, N.J.; his brother, Josh Landau and his wife, Beth, of York, PA. He is also survived by his many nephews, nieces and cousins who he loved very much.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the doctors and nurses at Cancer Treatment Center of America in Philadelphia, Dr. Thomas Erchinger from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and especially to Erwine Hospice staff for his care at home.

A visitation and prayer service was held on Oct. 31, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the family to assist with paying outstanding medical bills. Donations can be mailed to: 204 Pennbrook Ln, Dallas PA 18612.