WILKES-BARRE — Adam M. Tomchak, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation, Nanticoke.

Born March 9, 1943, in Larksville, he was a son of the late William and Victoria Zelinski Tomchak.

Adam was the 1962, last graduating class of Larksville High School. He was employed for many years at Carter Footwear, and other various jobs, including Klein Candy Company, Wilkes-Barre.

Adam enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Stanley, Joseph, Edward, Benjamin, William, John, Frank and Vincent Tomchak; and sisters, Margaret, Mary and Helen Tomchak.

Surviving is his wife of 49 years, the former Geraldine Petroski; sons, William Tomchak, of Wilkes-Barre Township, and Mark Tomchak and his fiancée, Ashlee Walters, of Wilkes-Barre Township; daughter, Natasha Caines and her husband, Christopher, of Hanover Township; grandchildren, Giovanna and C.J.; sister, Irene Lyons, of Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. until time of services.