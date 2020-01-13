WILKES-BARRE — Adelheid "Heidi" Rosemarie Denn died peacefully in Residential Hospice on Dec. 31, 2019, in Wilkes Barre, at the age of 86.

Heidi was born in West Berlin, Germany, on April 16, 1933. She was the oldest of seven children born to the late Walter and Renate Heintze. After graduating from high school, she became an accomplished tailor and seamstress. In 1959 Heidi met and married her late husband, Thomas E. Denn, while he was stationed in Germany and serving in the United States Army. She settled in as the perfect Army wife and in 1961, she, Tom and their first born moved to America making it their home. After living in several states and Army bases, they settled in Plains and Miners Mills. Heidi then worked at the Plains American Legion and as a seamstress and tailor. Eventually, she moved to Forty Fort and retired at the young age of 82, after working for 15 years at Creating Unlimited Possibilities (CUP) where she cared for adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Along with her husband and parents, Heidi was preceded in death by her sisters, Helga and Renate, and brothers, Claus Dieter, Gerhart and Walter, of Germany. Also preceding her in death was her son-in-law, Joey Lynch, whom she loved dearly.

Heidi is survived by daughters, Heidi Abels (Orem), of Glennville, Mary Lynch and fiancé Bob Manfre, of Trucksville, Kim Denn, of San Rafael, Calif., and sons Thomas Denn (Felicia) of Arnold, Md., and Mike Denn, of Plains; grandchildren, Christian Lynch, of Forty Fort and his fiancée, Katie Owens, Casey Lynch, of State College, and her fiancé, Nick Martiniano, Emily Brady (George), of Kingston, Clara Lynch, of Forty Fort, Max and Nicolas Denn, of Arnold, Md., and Candice and Clarissa Denn; great-grandchildren, Aurora Martiniano, Troy, Carson and Ryan; brother, Horst (Vera) Heintze, of Germany; nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

A memorial service will be held immediately following hours of calling at noon at the funeral home with the Rev. William Lukesh and the Rev. Jay Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels Wyoming Valley, 190 S. Sprague Ave., Kingston, PA 18704; Forty Fort Pres. Church, 1224 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, PA 18704 or Trucksville United Methodist Church, 40 Knob Hill Road, Trucksville, PA 18708.

Our family would like to thank all those caring for Heidi this year, in her Doctor's offices, home health therapists and nurses, Residential Hospice and especially Gayle and Sandy.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.