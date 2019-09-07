WEST WYOMING — Agnes C. Amato, 91, of West Wyoming, passed away Sept. 5, 2019, at her home.

Born Aug. 7, 1928, she was the daughter of the late James and Janette Roseweir. Anges had attended Exeter Schools, worked in the local cigar and shoe industry and became a homemaker. She was a member of St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming.

Agnes was known for her smile, funny wit, and cooking and baking for whoever walked in the door. She was especially proud of her grandchildren, trying to attend every dance recital, school activity or sporting event. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida, attending baseball spring training and having family come visit.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 66 years, Joseph; daughter Donna; sister Mary Cambell; sister Peggy Edwards; and brother James Roseweir.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Rutkoski and husband George, of West Wyoming; son Joseph Jr. and fiancée Debra Jean Joyce, of Swoyersville; son Michael and wife Michele, of West Wyoming; grandchildren Carmen Latona, Damien Rutkoski, Timothy Rutkoski, Rebecca Klime, Joseph Amato III, Stacey Southworth, Jonathon Stephens, Joshua Stephens, Jordan Stephens, Dr. Christina Amato, Michael Amato and Maria Amato; and many great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank Dr. Guy Fasciana for the compassionate care he provided for many years, Compass Home Health Therapy that allowed Agnes to remain at home and lastly, Compassionate Care Hospice for providing exceptional care in her final months.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming. Friends and relatives may call from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Anthony Recupero Funeral Home, West Pittston. Interment will be in the Italian Independent Cemetery.