WEST WYOMING — Agnes H. Olah, 85, of West Wyoming, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Mercy Center Nursing Unit, Dallas, where she had been a resident for the past 2 ½ years.

Born Jan. 19, 1934, in West Wyoming, Agnes was the daughter of the late S. Ralph and Mary (Rutski) Charney. She was an athlete at West Wyoming High School and graduated in the class of 1951.

Agnes was a member of St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter, and was previously a member of St. Joseph's Church, Wyoming, where she was a choir member for many years.

Prior to her retirement, Agnes was employed as a flight attendant with U.S. Air and was a member of the Flight Attendants Association and Union. She began her career as a stewardess with Allegheny Airlines in 1960. It was the perfect job for her because she loved to travel, visit new places and meet people. She was a pioneer in her time, the first flight attendant to break the age barrier for mandatory retirement (then age 32) with Allegheny Airlines. Her career spanned 27 years until 1987.

She married when she was 45, continuing to "fly" for several years after her marriage. After their retirement, Aggie and her husband, Steve, became snow birds, dividing their time between West Wyoming and Naples, Florida, where she played golf every chance she could.

Aggie will be remembered for her spunky and loving personality and her great sense of style.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, Stephen Olah; sisters Justina Charney, Katie Bubblo and her husband, Frank, Teresa Gonglefski and her husband, Joseph "Chooch," and Mary Beehler and her husband, John; and brothers Leonard Charney and his wife, Helen, and Ralph Charney.

Surviving are her brothers, Joseph Charney and his wife, Betty, of Delaware, and Patrick Charney and his wife, Sandie, of Forty Fort; sister-in-law Catherine Charney, of Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Agnes' family would like to extend sincere gratitude for the wonderful professional and compassionate care provided to her by the nurses and staff of Mercy Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Cecilia's Church of St. Barbara's Parish, 1670 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, with the Rev. Michael Finn officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mercy Center Nursing Unit, P.O. Box 370, Dallas, PA 18612.

Arrangements by Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.