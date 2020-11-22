Agnes M. (Watkins) Carey passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown.

Born Dec. 17, 1937, in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha (Cochran) Watkins. A lifelong resident of Larksville.

Service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation.