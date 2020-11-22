1/
Agnes M. (Watkins) Carey
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Agnes M. (Watkins) Carey passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown.

Born Dec. 17, 1937, in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha (Cochran) Watkins. A lifelong resident of Larksville.

Service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
NOV
25
Service
02:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
