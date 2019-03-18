Agnes M. Peronnet passed away peacefully March 8, 2019, at Chandler Regional Hospital, Chandler, Ariz.

Born in Larksville, Sept. 5, 1934, Agness was the daughter of John and Agnes Pytlick Skovronsky, of Larksville. She was a graduate of Larksville High School with honors and a graduate of Kings County Nursing School in New York, becoming a registered nurse.

Agnes met her husband while in training, and after her graduation from Kings County, they were married. They had a wonderful life and were extremely happy enjoying their loving son, Steven. Agnes's husband, Maurice, suddenly and sadly passed away May 18, 2012.

Agnes is survived by her son, Steven, and her sister, Margaret Gavin, of Edwardsville. Also surviving are one brother-in-law, John, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at Resurrection of The Lord PNCC, 35 Zerbey Ave., Edwardsville, with the Very Rev. Lucian Ubaniak, pastor, officiating. Friends may call from 10:15 a.m. til the time of service which is 11 a.m. Interment will be at Calbarie RC Cemetery at Drums. A pastor from St. Jude's will officiate. A Mass will also be held in Maricopa, Ariz., at 1 p.m. Monday, March 18.