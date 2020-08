Agnes Mary Monahan Fisher, 100, died Aug. 23, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:15 a.m. Thursday in St. Nicholas R.C. Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 9:15 to 10 a.m. at the church. Those attending services are required to wear a mask and abide by state and CDC social distancing guidelines.