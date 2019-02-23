EXETER — Agnes R. Berulis Kelly, 93, of Exeter, passed away at home on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Born June 11, 1925, she was the daughter of the late William and Veronica Ripple Wakalavich.

Agnes was a graduate of West Pittston High School and Pittston Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse in the health care field.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Berulis; her second husband, Michael Kelly; her grandchild, Alex; and nephew John Clifford.

Agnes is survived by her son, Joseph Berulis, of Exeter; daughters Luann Staab and husband Denis, of Coppell, Texas, Patricia Stoltz and husband Louis, of Conway, S.C. , Mary Ellen Bunoski, of Exeter, and Elizabeth Matuza, of Conway, S.C.; sister Lorraine Clifford, of South Amboy, N.J.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday in St. John the Evangelist Church, William Street, Pittston. Family and friends may call from noon until time of service at the church.

Interment will take place in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston, directly after services.

Arrangements are by Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, 134 Church St., Pittston.