EDWARDSVILLE — Agnes T. Lach, 91, formerly of Edwardsville, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center, Wilkes-Barre. She was born in Kingston, daughter of the late John and Mary Podracky Marcinko. She was a graduate of Kingston High School, and retired from Techneglas. Agnes was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church in Plymouth. She was a choir member, member of the Adoration Society, and part of the pierogi project in her parish. Agnes is survived by her daughter, Mary C. Pearce; granddaughters, Danielle and her husband, James Phile, and Amy Pearce; grandson, Stephen Pearce; nine great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private, with interment in Good Shepherd PNC Cemetery, West Nanticoke.
Published in Times Leader from May 14 to May 15, 2020.