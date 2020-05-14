Agnes T. Lach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDWARDSVILLE — Agnes T. Lach, 91, formerly of Edwardsville, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center, Wilkes-Barre. She was born in Kingston, daughter of the late John and Mary Podracky Marcinko. She was a graduate of Kingston High School, and retired from Techneglas. Agnes was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church in Plymouth. She was a choir member, member of the Adoration Society, and part of the pierogi project in her parish. Agnes is survived by her daughter, Mary C. Pearce; granddaughters, Danielle and her husband, James Phile, and Amy Pearce; grandson, Stephen Pearce; nine great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private, with interment in Good Shepherd PNC Cemetery, West Nanticoke.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Good Shepherd PNC Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved