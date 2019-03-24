MILTON — Albert A. Minnick, 86, of Rolling Ridge Drive, Milton, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family following a lengthy illness.

Born June 6, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Andrew and Anna (Lorinc) Minnick. On June 19, 1932, his name was written in the Book of Heaven through the sacrament of Holy Baptism by the late Rev. Stephen Tuby, pastor of St. Matthew Slovak Lutheran Church in Wilkes-Barre. On Oct. 25, 1958, he married the former Barbara L. Cotner and they have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Mr. Minnick received his public education in the Wilkes-Barre Township school system, where he was an outstanding athlete, having played baseball and basketball. He graduated June 7, 1950, and served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War, being honorably discharged in 1955. He enlisted in the PA State Police on Oct. 3, 1956, and was stationed on the PA Turnpike, Montoursville, Milton and Selinsgrove substations before retiring on Dec. 24, 1986, after serving for 30 years.

He was a member of several fraternal organizations including Lodge No. 194 F&AM of Selinsgrove; the Williamsport Consistory; and U.S. Service and Fire Organizations in Snyder, Northumberland, and Lycoming Counties. He was a past commander of the American Legion Post No. 25 in Selinsgrove and was one of the PA State Police Officers involved in developing the American Legion Youth Program held yearly at the PA State Police Academy in Hershey.

He was a former member of St. Matthews Slovak Lutheran Church, Wilkes-Barre, and Sharon Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove, and current a member at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, rural Turbotville.

Albert loved all sports and was a WWII history buff.

Surviving besides his wife, Barbara, is a son, Dr. Albert (Drew) Minnick of Rockledge, Fla.; a daughter, Kristen Branche and her husband, Matthew, of Chandler, Ariz.; two sisters, Barbara and Alma, brother Fred and wife Renee, and several nieces and nephews, and his dog, Hali.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44, Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Donald Snyder officiating. Interment will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to either the Department of Hematology/Oncology at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, PA 17821; the at ; Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, PO Box 6, Turbotville, PA 17772, or St. Matthews Slovak Lutheran Church, 667 N. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705.

Albert's family wishes to thank everyone who have been blood donors and would like to encourage everyone to consider being a blood donor in the future.

