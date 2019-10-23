LAKE SILKWORTH — Albert C. Fosko, 89, a resident of Lake Silkworth for many years, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Born May 3, 1930, in Plains Township, he was a son of the late John Sr. and Anna Warek Fosko.

He was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary, Class of 1948, and King's College, earning a degree in accounting in 1952. He began his accounting career in Philadelphia, after which he was an auditor for the Internal Revenue Service for many years until his retirement in 1985.

Albert was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lake Silkworth. He enjoyed the outdoors, golfing and fishing.

Albert was preceded in death by his wife, the former Dorothy Zoltewicz, in 1972; sisters Adella, Marie, Anna Margie, Margaret Butcofski and Helen Fosko; and brothers John, Joseph and Carl Fosko.

He is survived by his sister, Betty Dobish, of Wilkes-Barre; loving companion, Mary Ann Madajewski, of Nanticoke; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 State Route 29, Lake Silkworth, with the Rev. Leo McKernan as celebrant.

Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown.

A viewing and period of visitation will be from 9 a.m. until transferal to the church on Saturday morning.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Fosko's memory may be made to the , 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.

To leave the family a condolence and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.