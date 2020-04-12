PLAINS TWP. — Albert DeAngelis, 82, of Plains Township, died suddenly from complication due to heart failure on April 8, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia.

Born in Plains Township on Nov. 4, 1937, he was the son of the late Dominick and Celia (Goyne) DeAngelis, and was a 1955 graduate of Plains High School. Albert served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 until 1959, while being stationed in Colorado, Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Korea. Albert was a butcher by trade, and worked for many food institutions over 35 years such as Armour, A&P, Giant and Acme as the "meat manager."

In the 1960s, Albert served as one of the founding members of the Plains Volunteer Ambulance Association, and became an EMT and Certified Red Cross instructor for CPR and first-aid. In 1979, Albert became a paramedic at the age of 42, making him one of the oldest practicing clinicians in the state of Pennsylvania at the time, working part-time at the Mercy Hospital in the emergency room for more than 15 years. He was known affectionately as "Al" by his younger cohorts. He also received awards and recognition as a paramedic for his work in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS).

Before retirement, Albert worked full-time as a paramedic for Spellman's Ambulance Service for eight years until 2003. After retirement, he spent the past 12 winters at his Siesta Bay, Fla., home with his companion Beatrice. Albert had many hobbies including fishing, bocce ball (Yatesville League), barbeque/smoking and making cured meats and sausages. He loved his yearly fishing trip to Newboro Lake in Canada with his family and friends, a tradition that started in 1964 and continued for 55 years.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 43 years, Viola (DeVizia) DeAngelis, in 2005, and his longtime companion of 13 years, Beatrice (Ardo) Galli, in 2019. Surviving are his son, Dominick DeAngelis and his wife, Tina, of Villanova, and their children, Kelsey, Jessica and Tyler. Also surviving is his sister, Elsie Kosmach and her husband, Andy, of Plains, and their children, Karlene (Turtz), Andrew and Karen (White).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service and interment will be private. Memorials for Albert has been set up at bit.ly/3b2TsKd and on Facebook. Personal condolences can be made directly at 610-585-1865. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Janet Weis Children's Hospital (Geisinger) in memory of Albert DeAngelis (pay online at bit.ly/34u32U2 or send check to 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822).