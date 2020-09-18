1/1
Albert F. Baloga
PITTSTON — Albert F. Baloga, age 77, of Pittston, passed into eternal life Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

Born Sept. 5, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late William J. Baloga Sr. and Genevieve Matlowski Baloga. He graduated in 1961 from James M. Coughlin High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines from 1961 to 1965. He then pursued his education following his service at Wilkes College. He was employed as a mechanical engineer at Tobyhanna Army Depot for 45 plus years.

Albert enjoyed playing pool and spending time with his nephew, William Ricci.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers, Charles and William.

Surviving are his sisters, Barbara Stasik and husband, Thomas, of Plains Township; Dorothy Quigley and husband, Robert, of Forty Fort; and Patricia Ricci and husband, Angelo Ricci Jr, of Hanover Township; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Sept. 19, 2020 and calling hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Private burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, 2020.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc
SEP
19
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc
Funeral services provided by
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 824-4601
