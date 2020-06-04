Albert F. Boniewicz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOOSIC — Albert F. Boniewicz, age 64, a longtime resident of Allied Services, and formerly of Moosic, died June 3, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a blessing service and military honors to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Throop. Friends may pay their respects from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved