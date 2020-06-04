MOOSIC — Albert F. Boniewicz, age 64, a longtime resident of Allied Services, and formerly of Moosic, died June 3, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a blessing service and military honors to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Throop. Friends may pay their respects from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.