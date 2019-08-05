LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — Albert Joseph Chesavage passed away July 6, 2019, in Laguna Woods, Calif., from complications of pancreatic cancer at age 98. The son of Lithuanian immigrants, Al was born in Pittston on April 18, 1921. He attended Pittston High School and Drexel University where he was president of the local Lambda Chi Alpha chapter. He received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree in 1944 through their co-op program, and served in the US Army's Allied occupation forces as a broadcast radio technician with the Armed Forces Network. After returning home, Al married his hometown sweetheart, Kathleen, and attended graduate school in Nuclear Engineering, later becoming one of the first Nuclear Professional Engineers licensed in California.

Al and Kathleen settled in California, and Al worked for Autonetics and Rockwell International in Anaheim, raising his three sons, Jay, Richard, and David. After his retirement in 1984, Al and Kathleen travelled the world in their inimitable thrifty style.

As Kathleen's health began to decline, Al and Kathleen moved to Laguna Woods in 2010 so he could better care for her as her primary caregiver. After her passing in 2012, Al joined several social clubs at Laguna Woods, and the following year, at age 92, travelled to Italy and Lithuania with his sons and grandson to meet branches of the family still living there. At Laguna Woods, Al was very active in competitive bridge tournaments, winning many gold medals, including one just a month before his passing. Al was not one to boast about his bridge skills, his sons only discovered his many championship wins by reading the local paper which publishes the weekly standings. Upon bringing another first place win to his attention, he would only offer a wry smile and say "that's correct." He was also active in several regular poker games and the Laguna Woods Yacht Club.

Al was preceded in death by his sister Ann Mercincavage and wife Kathleen, and is survived by his sons Jay, Richard, and Dave, grandchildren Greg and Camille (Andrade), and great-grandson Jose Andrade. Al and his quick wit will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

A private interment was held July 29, 2019 at Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, and a celebration of life will be held in mid-September at Laguna Woods.