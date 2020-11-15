TUNKHANNOCK — Albert L. Dymond Sr., 88, of Tunkhannock, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Nov. 13, 2020, at The Gardens of Tunkhannock. Albert was born at home in Dallas, on Feb. 14, 1932. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Eltha Evans Dymond; brothers, Harold, Dick, and Carl, and daughter, Sherry Jo Harding.

Albert graduated from Dallas Township High School in 1950, attended a semester at Penn State Wilkes-Barre on a scholarship, and then worked many different jobs like the Campbell Soup Company and an automotive assembly plant until he was drafted.

Al was a proud veteran of the Korean War and active in the Army Reserves from 1953 to 1961, earning several medals during his service. After returning home, he continued his education at PSU earning an Associate in Engineering Degree in Electrical Technology, and worked as the quality supervisor at Bendix/Allied Signal until his retirement in July of 1993.

He was a member of the American Legion Tunkhannock Post No. 0457.

Al married his wife, Kay, on Nov. 14, 1958, and celebrated 61 years of marriage together.

Al loved being with his family, Sunday car rides and playing golf with brothers, Daryl, Daryl and Daryl. He was always trying to figure out how he would take care of the whole family when he won the lotto and how to sneak Kay's cookies when he didn't think anyone was looking.

Al could always be found with Kay at almost every single school and sporting event for their grandkids and later, following the Tiger golf team to most of their matches. Al was an active member of the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, serving as the head of trustees for many years.

Albert is survived by his wife, Katherine; children, Lisa (Paul) Olszewski, of Hawley, Pam (Bob) Cavany, Albert (Sandra) Dymond Jr., David (Donna) Dymond, all of Tunkhannock, and Denise (Phil) Mackowiak, of Rochester, N.Y.; four sisters, Doris Pyatt, of Wilmington, N.C., Eula Lewis, Dallas, Nancy Bartlebaugh, Walkersville, Md., Betty Gansel, of Charles Town, W.V., brother, Robert, of Dallas, nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of The Gardens for the care, kindness, and support they provided Al and his family.

Family and friends can join the family online for a livestreamed service at 11 a.m. Nov. 20, 2020, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Albert L. Dymond's tribute page.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church or charity of your heart.

