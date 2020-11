Or Copy this URL to Share

SWEET VALLEY — Alberta A. Hudzik, 79, of Sweet Valley, died Nov. 3, 2020. A Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Friday from the Roaring Brook Baptist Church, 332 Prichards Road, Hunlock Creek. Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.



