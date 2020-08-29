1/1
Alberta Harris Schuler
HANOVER TWP. — Alberta Harris Schuler, 91, loving mother and devoted grandmother passed away on Thursday at her home in Hanover Township, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Thomas and Louise Miller Harris. She attended both public and private schools. She was an avid bowler.

Alberta was employed in the nursing department and therapeutic activities department at Valley Crest Nursing Home for 30 years, retiring in 1994. Alberta was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Slocum.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Schuler, in March 1998 and by her brothers, Thomas, Edwin, Otto, Robert, Richard and Ellsworth Harris; sisters, Elma Fetterman, Malverna Coad, Harriet Throop, Erma Giehl, Iva Keithline, Margaret Briscoe and Mildred Kowalski.

Surviving are her sons, Melvin Gilbertson, Roger Gilbertson and his wife, Helen and Kevin Gilbertson and his wife, Joan; her grandchildren, who she dearly loved, Jennifer Gilbertson, Isaiah Gilbertson, Matthew Gilbertson, Kevin Gilbertson Jr. and his fiancée, Nicole Cruciani, and Maggie Gilbertson and her great-grandchildren, who will miss her dearly, Delia Reynolds, Ivy Reynolds, Jessica Hoffman and Chloe Gilbertson; great-great-grandchildren, Laice, Violet and Isaac; brothers-in-law, Frank Kowalski and John McGrady; sister-in-law, Mary Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and great-nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all of the nurses and nurses aides from Traditional Home Health, with a special thank you to Michelle for the professional and compassionate care that they provided to Alberta.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Pastor Moses Andrade` will officiate. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Township.

There will be no public calling hours.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Alberta's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
