HUNLOCK CREEK — Alberta (Aunt Bert) Hartman, 93, formerly of Sorbertown Hill Road, Hunlock Creek passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Birchwood Healthcare Center, Nanticoke.

Born April 20, 1926, she was the only daughter of the late Homer and Harriet Cragle Whitesell. She graduated from Harter High School, West Nanticoke, and resided in Hunlock Creek area most of her life.

She was married to Dayton Hartman for 44 years until his passing on Feb. 14, 1989.

Alberta worked at American Car and Foundry in Berwick during World War II and in her earlier years did modeling at the former Boston Store, Wilkes-Barre, was employed doing secretarial work with Ken Pollock Inc. as well as working at the Highway Diner, Hunlock Creek. Finally, she settled into being a homemaker and enjoyed babysitting for her many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was a member and faithful supporter of Roaring Brook Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Hilary Ann, and brothers Carson, Damon and Gordon Whitesell.

Surviving are a sister-in-law, Jane Whitesell of Hunlock Creek; nephews Damon Whitesell II and Douglas Whitesell; nieces Karen Korea, Jody Guerrieri and Jan Whitesell; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc. 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Daniel Brubaker, her pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Alberta's memory to Roaring Brook Baptist Church, 332 Prichards Road, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.