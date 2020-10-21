1/1
Alberta R. Hill
WILKES-BARRE — Alberta R. Hill, 85, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Tiffany Court at Kingston.

Alberta was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Alfred and Grace Murphy Fenimore. She attended Coughlin High School. Prior to her retirement, Alberta was employed as a waitress by the Sterling Hotel, Vic Mars and Eddie's Diner.

Alberta enjoyed her yearly trips to Daytona Beach, Fla., with her family. Alberta was a kind and generous person that opened her door for anyone. She was the type of person that would go without so you didn't have to. She loved to listen to music and was an amazing cook. Alberta loved to laugh and have a few beers. Her true pride and joy though, were her grandchildren, she loved them with all her heart. All of them learned to play cards and bingo at Nan's house, although she loved her family, she dearly missed her husband, sisters and brother. I'm sure they are really partying in heaven tonight.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Hill, in 1990; sisters, Ellen Dunaway, Geraldine Mrochko and Kathleen Hyder; and brother, Alfred Fenimore.

Alberta will be greatly missed by her children: Colleen Ulitchney and her husband, Andy, of Hunlock Creek, Sharon Butczynski and her husband, Buddy, of Wilkes-Barre, Harold Hill and his wife, Carol, of Dallas; grandchildren, Andy, Tara, Brandon, Brittany, Jami, Jade, Kaitlyn, Zack and Bella; great-grandchildren, Greenlee, Luna and Apollo; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Alberta's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105-9959.

Condolences can be sent by visiting Alberta's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
