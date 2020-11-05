1/1
Albin M. Marcincavage
MOUNTAIN TOP — Albin M. Marcincavage, 73, of Mountain Top, passed away in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Albin E. and Emily Danko Marcincavage and stepmother, Dolores Marcincavage. He graduated from Nanticoke High School and served his country proudly and honorably in the United States Army and as Staff Sergeant in the 109th Field Artillery of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Albin enjoyed camping, spending time with his family and he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

He was the owner of an independent insurance agency for more than 30 years; served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Newport Township Fire Department and Ambulance Association and belonged to the Lions Club International and the Freemasons.

In addition to his loving wife, Margaret Carver Marcincavage, he is survived by his children: daughters, Michele Rakowski, of Nanticoke; Angela (Michael) Reece, of Mountain Top; his son, Albin (Lisa) Marcincavage Jr., of Bear Creek; sister, Mary Ellen (George) Shipierski, of Nanticoke and sister, Crystal Gebretsadik, of Wilkes-Barre. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren: Jesse, Candace and Hayley Rakowski; Amber and Thomas Hughes and Lilith Marcincavage and by two great-grandchildren: Penelope and Henry Rakowski.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Howard Johnson.

Due to the COVID pandemic, service will be held at a late date, under the direction of the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

Visit www.MountainTopFH.com for additional information.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
