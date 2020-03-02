MOUNTAIN TOP — Albina A. Czapowskyj, 95, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Born Aug. 10, 1924, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, she was a daughter of the late Andrij and Olena Derevianko.

Albina fled her home country during World War II in 1943 and ended up as a refugee in Austria. She was a graduate of the Ukrainian-Austrian Gymnasium High School in Salzburg, Austria, in 1947.

She came to New York in 1949 and graduated from the School of Industrial Art in Trenton, N.J., in 1954, as a designer in civil engineering. Upon graduation Albina took a job as a designer at the firm of Sincerboux and Edward Van Note Civil Engineers and Surveyors in Princeton, N.J., where she worked until the birth of her son in 1961.

In 1957 Albina married Dr. Mivoslaw Czapowskyj. They moved to Forty Fort in 1962, where her husband worked for the U.S. Forest Service Agricultural Department.

For the next seven years, Albina was a full-time homemaker and mother of her two sons George and Andrew. In 1969 she started work for the Engineering Firm of Smith-Miller and Assoc. in Kingston, where she worked as a civil engineering designer until her retirement in 1989.

Albina lived a full life and did a lot of traveling in the United States and throughout the world. She was active in the Ukrainian Community. For over three decades she was Treasurer/Secretary of Branch 25 of the Ukrainian Fraternal Association in Scranton, and for over 25 years she was President/Secretary of Branch number 5 of the Ukrainian Gold Cross in Lehighton.

For many years Albina's handmade Ukrainian embroidery was displayed at the Luzerne County Folk Festival and other Exhibits throughout the area.

Albina was a member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Scranton. She was also a member of the Mountain Top Social Club and an active member of the Mountain Top Bridge Club.

Albina was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Mivoslaw, her son, Andrew, and her sister, Valeria.

Albina is survived by her son, George Tutka, grandson Yuri Tutka and their wives, and cousin Tamara Slywka and her family.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in St. Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, South Bound Brook, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are asked for the Luzerne County SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, Pa. 18702.