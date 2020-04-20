WILKES-BARRE — Aldona Smith, 102, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center in Plains Township.

Aldona was born in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Peter and Marcella Jancaitis Balukonis. She was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1935. Prior to her retirement, Aldona was employed by the Social Security Administration as a data processor.

Aldona was a member of the Albright United Methodist Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Aldona was the Volunteer of the Year at The Golden Living Summit in 2011. She was also honored with the first ever Volunteer of the Year Award from the Pennsylvania Health Care Association in 2012. She was 95 years old at the time.

Aldona's positive outlook, her giving spirit and her love of music, especially her piano, brought joy to everyone she knew.

In addition to her parents, Aldona was preceded in death by her daughter, Marie Elena Smith, in 2006, and by her brothers, Frank Balcon and Peter Balukonis.

Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Deitrick and her husband, Robert, of Wilkes-Barre; grandson, Robert Deitrick Jr. and his wife, Allyson, of Woodbridge, Va.; and niece, June Walberg, of Rhode Island.

Aldona's family would like to thank the staff of Timber Ridge, especially on the Aspen Unit, where she received loving and compassionate care. The Aspen staff were like family.

Funeral services will be private. There will be no calling hours.

Interment will be in Lithuanian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Online condolences can be sent by visiting Aldona's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.