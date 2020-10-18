1/
Aleta A. Adanosky-Hunter
SHAVERTOWN — Aleta A. Adanosky-Hunter, 58, of Shavertown, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Aleta was born in Pittston, the daughter of the late Richard and Mary Ellen Osticco Adanosky.

She was employed by the federal government in the Social Security Administration Office. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle and her vacations.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister.

Aleta is survived by her loving husband, William Hunter; and son, Cody.

Funeral services will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
October 18, 2020
So very saddened to hear of Aleta's passing. We were Pine Street neighbors. Deepest sympathy and cherish the memories
Ann Redding Connell
October 18, 2020
Sorry to hear of the families loss, may our classmate RIP
Donna Reviello DeMace
Classmate
October 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Prayers for the family. She was a great lady and friend to a lot of people at SSA. RIP Aleta
Barbara Neiman
October 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. This is very tragic. I feel like I am in shock. Rest In Peace Aleta.
Pam Slavinski
Friend
