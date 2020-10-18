SHAVERTOWN — Aleta A. Adanosky-Hunter, 58, of Shavertown, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Aleta was born in Pittston, the daughter of the late Richard and Mary Ellen Osticco Adanosky.

She was employed by the federal government in the Social Security Administration Office. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle and her vacations.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister.

Aleta is survived by her loving husband, William Hunter; and son, Cody.

Funeral services will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.