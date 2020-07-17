Alethea Brennan, daughter of Edward J. Brennan and Anna E. Fisher Brennan, passed away peacefully at her home.

A life-long resident of Wilkes-Barre, she graduated from Saint Therese's School, Saint Mary's High School, and Misericordia University. Alethea completed graduate studies at the University of Scranton, where she was awarded a master's degree in political science.

Upon graduation, Alethea taught at all levels of primary and high school in various locations including Orleans, France, Toms River, N.J., Bristol Township, and the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

After retirement, she was an active member of the Parish of Saint Therese, a volunteer at the Wyoming Valley Historical Society, and a participant in the Pastoral Ministry at Mercy Hospital in Wilkes-Barre.

Alethea was preceded in death by her three sisters, Anne Brennan, Regina Lee, and Mary Brennan Kalowsky, as well as a niece, Elizabeth Mary Lee, and a great-niece, Lauryn Mary Sutton.

Alethea is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and friends who will hold her dearly in memory and love. May the road rise up to meet you, and the wind be always at your back Aunt Eeee.

Alethea's family will celebrate her life privately. Interment will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Pennsylvanians for Human Life or The Salvation Army of Wilkes-Barre.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Alethea's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.

Click this link to view additional details about Alethea's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/alethea-brennan.