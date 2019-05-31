DANVILLE — Alex J. Poplawsky, Ph.D., 70, of Danville, went to his eternal rest on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Scranton on July 12, 1948. He graduated from Cathedral High School, Class of 1966. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Scranton in 1970 and earned his Ph.D. in experimental psychology from Ohio University in 1974. Dr. Poplawsky served as a professor of experimental psychology and behavioral neuroscience at Bloomsburg University until his retirement in 2007.

He married Deborah (Grembacki) on June 10, 1972, and they spent 46 loving years of marriage together. He loved spending time with his family and grandkids, travelling and gardening. He was a member of Frosty Valley Country Club and was an avid golfer, who enjoyed participating in tournaments and teaching others.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alexander Poplawsky.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Poplawsky, M.D., of Danville; two sons, Alex Poplawsky and wife Megan, of Pittsburgh, and Jon Poplawsky and wife Lisa Connor, of Tenn.; and three grandchildren, Scarlett, Eve and Nate. He is also survived by his mother, Archangel Poplawsky, of Throop; and siblings Anthony Poplawsky, of Throop, Joanne Burchstead and husband John, of S.C., Michele Uhranowsky and husband John, of Throop, and Katherine Williams and husband Thomas, of Archbald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, in St. Joseph Church, 68 Center St., Danville, with his pastor, the Rev. James E. Lease, as celebrant. Friends may visit from 3 to 3:45 p.m. in St. Huberts Chapel (located in the annex of St. Joseph Church). Burial will take place in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home Inc.

