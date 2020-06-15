PRINGLE — Alex M. Barrows, 93, of Pringle, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born Oct. 10, 1926, in Scranton, Alex was the son of the late Michael and Lucretia Baranouk. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, Class of 1944.

Alex was a member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Pennsylvania Gas and Water Company. Alex was very civic minded and belonged to many organizations in which he held numerous offices. He served as a volunteer fireman and fire policeman with the Independent Fire Company No. 1 of Kingston for more than 50 years. He was a Free Mason, a Shriner with Irem Temple, and a "circus daddy," providing circus tickets to underprivileged children for more than 30 years. He volunteered his services with the Retired Senior Volunteer program.

Alex was an avid vegetable gardener, a fisherman, a hunter and a mastermind of repairs. He had a great sense of humor and loved to share jokes. His greatest love was spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eleanor (Shampack); his daughters, Ellen (Mark) Chesterfield of Mason, Ohio; and Andrea (Mark) Van Tuyle, of Forty Fort; his loving grandchildren, Matthew (Amy) Chesterfield, Sara (Kent) Worley, Mark (Brittany) Van Tuyle Jr. and Kristin (Jonathan) Sepela; and six great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Hospice of The Sacred Heart for their loving and compassionate care enabling Alex to remain at home.

Funeral for Alex will be private with interment in St. John's Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Pringle.

Memorial contributions in Alex's name may be made to St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 58 Seneca St., Wilkes- Barre, PA 18702.

Arrangements by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.