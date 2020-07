WILKES-BARRE — Alex Trentowski, 70, of Wilkes-Barre, died July 1, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township. Friends and family may gather for a visitation at the church prior to Mass service from 1 p.m. until start of Mass. Arrangements are in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.