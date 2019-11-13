PITTSTON — Alexander "Bo" Podsadlik Jr., 72, of Pittston, went into the hands of the Lord on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in George Town, Cayman Islands, with family by his side.

Born in Nanticoke on Jan. 4, 1947, he was the son of the late Alexander Sr. and Phyllis (Vollinger) Podsadlik. He was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1964. Following high school he attended Wilkes-Barre Business School and graduated with a certificate in data processing.

Bo was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Marines. Prior to retirement he was employed by Acme Markets as a receiver for 38 years retiring from Redner's Markets.

Bo loved the outdoors. In his spare time he loved fishing, camping and cruising. He also spent time volunteering with the American Legion Post 477, Pittston, of which he was a founding member.

In addition to his parent,s he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Fran DeLuca Podsadlik, and his sister Marie Radgoski.

Surviving are his children, Stacy Everett and husband Allan, Converse, Texas; and Alex Podsadlik and wife Jennifer, Kingston; grandson Oliver Podsadlik; sisters Carol Brislin, Wilkes-Barre; June Mulhern, Jenkins Township; and brother Victor, Carson City, Nevada.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Monday. Those who plan to attend are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Interment services will follow in St. Rocco's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Pittston Township

For further information or to express your condolences to Bo's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.