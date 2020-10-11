1/1
Alexander Stankowich III
WILKES-BARRE — Alexander Stankowich III, 37, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Sosh, as he was known to family and friends, was born on March 19, 1983, at Wilkes Barre General Hospital, and raised in Laflin. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.

He attended Wyoming Seminary from Pre-K through graduation in 2001. He loved the sport of ice hockey, playing on the Wyoming Seminary Varsity and Junior Varsity teams and for the Ice Box House League. He studied at the Savannah College of Art and Design, Savanna, Ga. Sosh was employed as Operations Manager/Captain for Legion Securities, Wilkes-Barre.

He is survived by his son, Damien Stankowich; his parents, Alexander and Judi Stankowich, of Calabash, N.C.; and his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Dibble, of Calabash, N.C.; and aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alexander Sr. and Olga Stankowich; his maternal grandfather, Don A. Dibble Sr.; and his great-uncle, Don A. Dibble Jr.

Services are private for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in the name of Alexander Stankowich III to a favorite charity.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
