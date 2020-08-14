ERIE — Alexandria Barbara Suchocki, 97, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed peacefully at her son's residence in Erie, with her family by her side.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on July 2, 1923, she was one of 12 children of the late Peter and Anna (Girlock) Cylvick.

She attended St. Clair's Grade School in Wilkes-Barre and was a graduate of the James M. Coughlin High School.

Alexandria worked in the local cigar industry as a wrapper at Consolidated Cigar, and retired from American Tobacco after several years of service.

During this time, Alexandria married Benjamin Suchocki on Oct. 12, 1946. Together they lived in Wilkes-Barre and raised their son Benjamin at their family home on Washington Street.

Alexandra was a past member of St. Francis Church, where she volunteered for many church functions especially the summer bazaar. She was a current member of St. Benedict's Church, Wilkes-Barre, until she moved to Erie with her son.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Benjamin; brothers Carl, Frank, James, John, Joseph and Peter; sisters Rose Poland, Helen Miskiewicz, Martha Janiszewski and Florence Seasock.

Surviving are her son Benjamin and his wife, Norene, of Erie; Sister Mary Edna, a Benedictine sister, of Reading; grandson, Christopher and his wife, Pamela, of Erie; granddaughters, Tammy Schafer and husband, Robert, of Minnesota; and Linda White and husband, Michael, of Little Valley, N.Y.; great-granddaughters, Rachele and Shyanne; great-grandsons, Tyler, Kurt, Jack, Benjamin, Seth and Lucas; great-great-grandson, Carter James; great-great granddaughters, Bailey and Carter, along with several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate in Alexandria's Mass of Christian Burial, to be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, in St. Benedict's Church, 125 Austin Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. John Lambert, Pastor. Entombment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming. A private family visitation will be held on Monday evening. Capacity of attendance is limited due to CDC and state guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Saint Benedict's Church, 125 Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., 18705.

