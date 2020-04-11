PITTSTON — Alfred "Al" Cannarella, 73, of Pittston, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Alfred "Fred" and Mary Stefanko Cannarella. He graduated from Pittston City High School in 1965, and then served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. While in the Army, he was stationed in Germany, received the National Defense Service Award, the Marksmanship Award, and the Code of Conduct Award, before being Honorably Discharged.

He retired from the VA Hospital, Wilkes-Barre; over the years, his hobbies included woodworking, bowling, watching sports, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Beverly Melvin Cannarella; a son, Alfred Cannarella Jr.; a daughter, Tracie Breck; two grandsons, Tyler Egan and Joseph Breck IV; two sisters, Barbara Salitis and Marie Moniak; and a brother, Michael, as well as multiple nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Sabatelli.

A funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, Pittston.