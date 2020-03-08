KINGSTON TWP. — Alfred E. Donnelly, 79, of Kingston Township, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Katherine M. Burneski Donnelly.

Al was a graduate of GAR High School, Class of 1958.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Prior to his retirement, Al owned and operated Anthracite Rubber Company in Wyoming.

He was a member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of the NRA.

Al greatly enjoyed his hobbies of boating and deep sea fishing. A master tinkerer, there were never too many tools in his arsenal, and always another project on the horizon.

In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte, and his brother, Frank.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Stephanie Nagy Donnelly; daughter, Loretta Kijek and husband, Thomas; granddaughter, Alexandra Kijek and partner, Matthew Ducey; sister, Celestine Donnelly Mullen and husband, Marty; nephew, Jeffrey Mullen; and extended Nagy family.

Visitation will be held noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 Main St., Shavertown. Private interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Camp Louise Shickshinny PA, PO Box 1714, Shavertown, PA 18708.